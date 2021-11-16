US slams Russia for 'irresponsible' missile test that sparked debris cloud

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :US State Department spokesman Ned price on Monday slammed Russia for conducting a "dangerous and irresponsible" missile test that blew up its own satellite, creating a debris cloud that forced the International Space Station's crew to take evasive action.

"Earlier today, the Russian Federation recklessly conducted a destructive satellite test of a direct ascent anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites," Price said at a briefing.

"The test has so far generated over 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of pieces of smaller orbital debris that now threaten the interests of all nations."