UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Soccer President Resigns Amid Gender Equity Dispute

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:30 AM

US Soccer president resigns amid gender equity dispute

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro resigned on Thursday as the federation was slammed by superstar Megan Rapinoe for "blatant sexism" in its latest response to a gender discrimination lawsuit by the US women's team.

Rapinoe wasn't the only critic of the federation after comments made in court papers this week in which US Soccer said playing on the men's national team "requires a higher level of skill based on strength and speed" than does playing on the women's team.

The documents argued that the men bear more responsibility than the women when representing their country.

The documents were filed on Monday in the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the US women against the federation in March of 2019.

They are seeking $66 million in back pay under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act with the case set to go to trial on May 5.

Federation vice president Cindy Parlow Cone will take over as president in accordance with the federation bylaws, Cordeiro said.

Cone was among those voicing criticism of the remarks in the documents, which Cordeiro said Thursday he did not review thoroughly.

"It has become clear to me that what is best right now is a new direction," Cordeiro wrote. "The arguments and language contained in this week's legal filing caused great offense and pain, especially to our extraordinary women's national team players who deserve better.

It was unacceptable and inexcusable.

"I did not have the opportunity to fully review the filing in its entirety before it was submitted, and I take responsibility for not doing so," he added. "Had I done so, I would have objected to the language." Coca-Cola company, a longtime corporate sponsor of US Soccer and of world football's governing body FIFA, was quick to distance itself from the remarks, calling them "unacceptable and offensive" on Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, Cordeiro had issued an apology that came as the USA women, who won their second straight World Cup title in France last year, were beating Japan 3-1 in Texas to finish unbeaten winners of the SheBelieves Cup friendly tournament.

Before that match the players wore their jerseys inside out while warming up to hide the federation logo in protest.

"We have sort of felt that those are some of the undercurrent feelings that they've had for a long time," superstar Rapinoe told ESPN after the match.

"But to see that as the argument, as blatant misogyny and sexism as the argument against us, is really disappointing." Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber found it astonishing.

"When I saw the media reports of US Soccer's recent filing, I was shocked and angry," he said Thursday.

"I expressed to (Cordeiro) in no uncertain terms how unacceptable and offensive I found the statements in that filing to be."

Related Topics

USA Football Protest World France Company FIFA Japan March May Women 2019 Media From Best Million Court

Recent Stories

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

8 hours ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

8 hours ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

8 hours ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

8 hours ago

Iconic UAE landmarks lit up once again in solidari ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.