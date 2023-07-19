Open Menu

US Soldier Believed Held In North Korea After Crossing Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A US soldier is believed to have been detained by North Korea after crossing the heavily fortified border -- an incident likely to further aggravate Washington's troubled relations with the nuclear-armed state.

Hours later, North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea, according to the South Korean military -- an apparent response to the first visit by an American nuclear-armed submarine to a South Korean port in decades.

The events underscored the diplomatic tightrope being walked by Seoul and Washington in the face of an increasingly assertive Pyongyang.

"A US national on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorisation, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," the UN Command said, referring to the Joint Security Area and the border between the Koreas.

"We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," it said, referring to the North's Korean People's Army.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told journalists that "we're closely monitoring and investigating the situation and working to notify the soldier's next of kin."

