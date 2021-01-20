US soldier charged with plotting IS attack on 9/11 Memorial

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A US Army soldier was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to help Islamic State fighters attack American troops and targets in New York, including the 9/11 Memorial.

Cole James Bridges -- who is 20 and from the state of Ohio -- faces Federal terrorism charges, United States prosecutors said in a statement.

Bridges -- a private based at Fort Stewart, Georgia -- began researching jihadist ideology and expressing support for the Islamic State on social media shortly after joining the army in September 2019, prosecutors say.

In October 2020, they claim that he started communicating online with an undercover FBI agent posing as an IS supporter who claimed to be in contact with IS fighters in the middle East.