UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Soldier Charged With Plotting IS Attack On 9/11 Memorial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:20 AM

US soldier charged with plotting IS attack on 9/11 Memorial

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A US Army soldier was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to help Islamic State fighters attack American troops and targets in New York, including the 9/11 Memorial.

Cole James Bridges -- who is 20 and from the state of Ohio -- faces Federal terrorism charges, United States prosecutors said in a statement.

Bridges -- a private based at Fort Stewart, Georgia -- began researching jihadist ideology and expressing support for the Islamic State on social media shortly after joining the army in September 2019, prosecutors say.

In October 2020, they claim that he started communicating online with an undercover FBI agent posing as an IS supporter who claimed to be in contact with IS fighters in the middle East.

Related Topics

Attack Army Social Media New York Georgia United States Middle East September October FBI 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

8 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

8 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

8 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

8 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

8 hours ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.