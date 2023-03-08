US speaker says will meet Taiwan president in California

Washington, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday he will meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in California, but did not rule out a possible visit to the self-governed island.

McCarthy confirmed plans to meet Tsai in the United States, but told reporters in Washington the meeting does not preclude a trip to Taiwan.

The United States is one of Taiwan's closest allies and biggest arms suppliers but also adopts a "One China" policy, recognizing Beijing diplomatically and opposing any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side.

Beijing was "gravely concerned" by the news of Tsai and McCarthy's planned meeting, said foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, at a daily press briefing.

"We have lodged stern representations with the US side and demanded clarification from them," he added.

"I want to stress that China firmly opposes any form of official contact between the US and Taiwan, firmly opposes the ringleaders of the Taiwan independence separatists scurrying off to the United States in any name and under any pretext, and firmly opposes the US violations of the One China principle and its engagement in any form of contact with Taiwan independence separatists."