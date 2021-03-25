UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Special Forces At Lowest Level Worldwide Since 2001

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:10 PM

US Special Forces at lowest level worldwide since 2001

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :US Special Forces deployed around the world are at their lowest level since 2001, their chief, General Richard Clarke, said Thursday in Washington.

"Today, we have nearly 5,000 SOF deployed to 62 countries," the Special Forces command chief said in a document released on the sidelines of a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

That is down 15 percent from last year and the lowest number since 2001, the document said.

In addition, the Special Forces, which include elite Army Green Berets, Navy Seals and units from the Marines and Air Force, will pivot to Asia, in line with the US military strategy that focuses on China and Russia, after a 20-year struggle against Islamist extremism, said Clarke.

By 2021, "nearly 40 percent of our deployed forces will focus on GPC requirements," he said, referring to great power competition.

The United States never publishes the number of Special Forces deployed to each country. These elite military personnel usually rotate through countries experiencing instability, such as Libya and recently Somalia.

Former President Donald Trump, eager to put an end to "endless wars," had decided at the very end of his mandate, in December, to recall the majority of elite soldiers from Somalia, after having accelerated the disengagement from Afghanistan and Iraq.

Upon taking office, President Joe Biden limited the US military's use of drone strikes against extremist groups outside Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.

While Trump had given the military carte blanche in countries such as Somalia or Libya, any planned strikes against militant groups there are now submitted to the White House before being executed.

Related Topics

Hearing Drone Somalia Afghanistan Senate World Army Syria Russia China Washington White House Iraq Trump United States Libya December From Asia

Recent Stories

Writer Asad Muhammad Khan gets Kamal-e-Fun Award

15 minutes ago

NAB should take all corruption cases into logical ..

15 minutes ago

WHO donates 8 ambulances, 15 motorcycles to Punjab ..

15 minutes ago

VC of University of Turbat vows to develop Univers ..

1 hour ago

'Alarm bells' as African elephants see sharp decli ..

1 hour ago

CPEC natural museum, laboratory for earth sciences ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.