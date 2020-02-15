UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Speedster Coleman Wins 60m Heat In 6.48secs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 08:20 AM

US speedster Coleman wins 60m heat in 6.48secs

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :World record holder Christian Coleman opened his world indoor season Friday by finishing first in his heat in the 60 metres at the USA indoor championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Coleman cruised across the finish line in 6.48secs just ahead of runners up Marvin Bracy and Brandon Carnes, who tied for second in 6.53secs. Demek Kemp, who ran a 6.50 earlier this year, was fourth in 6.56.

The 23-year-old American, the world's fastest man each of the last three years, is the main attraction at the 2020 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships.

Coleman is also expected to run in the 60m semi-finals on Saturday.

Coleman is the world record holder in the event, setting the mark two years at this event when he clocked a 6.34, to knock .05 off the previous mark.

Coleman is the world champion in the 100m, holding personal records of 9.76 for the 100m and 19.85secs for the 200m.

This was his first 60m race in over a year and it comes four months before he is expected to run in both the 100m and the 200m at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

His domination in the 60m includes one stretch in 2018 that lasted six weeks and saw him register the three fastest times in history.

Related Topics

USA World Brandon Man Eugene Albuquerque Mexico 2018 2020 Olympics Christian Event Race

Recent Stories

US Senator Graham Suggests Replacing Iran Nuclear ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan, Turkey vow to transform bilateral ties i ..

8 hours ago

Countries Affected by CIA Spyware Scandal Should S ..

9 hours ago

WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak ..

9 hours ago

World champion Hamilton says Verstappen comments ' ..

9 hours ago

US, Ukrainian Security Officials Discuss Boosting ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.