UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sport Grapples With Prospect Of Fan-free Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:20 AM

US sport grapples with prospect of fan-free future

New York, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :American professional sports leagues plotting their path back from the coronavirus shutdown are preparing for a future played out behind closed doors or to sparsely populated arenas, scenarios that analysts say are likely to carry a heavy financial burden and could lead to profound changes.

Although plans to resume action have yet to be finalized, Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League are reportedly mulling proposals that include playing games in empty stadium or in clusters of large, confined fan-free zones.

Basketball and ice hockey, who were both approaching the business end of their respective seasons before the leagues shut down in March, are likely to enjoy a television ratings bonanza if and when competition resumes.

"The NBA and the NHL were about to conclude their season and to go into the postseason, which is the more lucrative period for them primarily because of the television contracts," said Andrew Zimbalist, a professor of Economics at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.

"And if they were to resume and play their postseason, they would get very good television ratings and that would be a positive for them." But given their economic model, do all the championships have a financial interest in playing without spectators?Of the four major leagues, the NHL has the most to lose in any future played behind closed doors, Zimbalist said. "It wouldn't work very well for the NHL because they get most of their revenues from arenas," he said.

In the case of smaller leagues, the equation could be even more problematic, Zimbalist warned.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Business Lead March TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE hails formation of new Iraqi government

7 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports National Scre ..

7 hours ago

President of Senegal supports call to pray for hum ..

8 hours ago

World Council of Churches supports call to pray fo ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Singapore ..

8 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.