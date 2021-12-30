US sports leagues scramble amid Covid spike

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The NBA, NFL and NHL are scrambling to keep teams competing, even as Covid case rates skyrocket in the United States and Canada due to the Omicron variant.

As of Wednesday, the United States had hit its highest ever average of new Covid cases, with a seven-day average of 265,427 surpassing the previous peak of 251,989, set in mid-January 2021 -- according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

But as evidence mounted of milder outcomes under the new variant, sports leagues were grappling with how best to adjust their coronavirus protocols to protect players, staff and fans while still keeping their schedules intact.

The NBA, NFL and NHL all changed their return-to-play rules for players who test positive for Covid 19.

The NFL reduced the period of isolation for both vaccinated and unvaccinated players from 10 to as little as five days if they are asymptomatic.

The NBA reduced quarantine time from 10 days to six for asymptomatic, vaccinated players who test positive as they try to avoid the kind of game cancellations that hit Miami on Wednesday -- when the Heat found themselves without the requisite eight players to take the floor.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra admitted that navigating the Omicron surge was sometimes "perplexing", as people with no visible illness were suddenly ruled out amid the league's increased testing.

"I think we've gotten to a point where we need more information," Spoelstra said.

"Are there more asymptomatic cases? And all this is with the caveat of, OK, with double vaccination, with a booster and then asymptomatic -- what does that mean and what adjustments can we make from there." While it is good news that more of those sidelined by Covid show no signs of serious illness, that does not necessarily help the quest to maintain competitive balance when key players are ruled out.

That problem is especially acute in the NFL, with playoff berths up for grabs in the final two weeks of the regular season.

More than 500 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus in December.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, who is unvaccinated, was among them -- a potentially massive blow for a team that is in the thick of the chase for a wild card playoff spot.

However, Wentz and the Colts could benefit from the NFL guidelines revised in the wake of new CDC recommendations that allow for a quicker return of both vaccinated and unvaccinated players who have had no fever for 24 hours and whose other symptoms, such as a cough, "have resolved or improved".

That might mollify Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who complained on a podcast this week that the NFL had created an unfair "two-class system" for vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

But teams still have a bewildering array of variables to negotiate, from the NFL's return to stricter masking and social distancing rules in club facilities to varying local public health regulations.