UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sprinter Christian Coleman Suspension Reduced To 18 Months: CAS

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

US sprinter Christian Coleman suspension reduced to 18 months: CAS

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :US sprinter Christian Coleman's suspension by the Athletic Integrity Unit over doping test violations has been upheld on appeal but reduced from two years to 18 months, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday.

Even with the reduced sentence, the reigning 100 metres world champion, who was suspended last October by the AIU for two years from May 14, 2020, will not be able to participate in the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

Related Topics

World Tokyo May October 2020 Olympics Christian From Court

Recent Stories

PM leaves for Sukkur to announce mega development ..

23 seconds ago

Turkish President discusses Afghan peace with Imra ..

5 minutes ago

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Telegram tem ..

11 minutes ago

90 coaching roles up for grabs

2 hours ago

Huawei presented Business performance 2020 by Opti ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 16, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.