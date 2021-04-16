US sprinter Christian Coleman suspension reduced to 18 months: CAS

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :US sprinter Christian Coleman's suspension by the Athletic Integrity Unit over doping test violations has been upheld on appeal but reduced from two years to 18 months, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday.

Even with the reduced sentence, the reigning 100 metres world champion, who was suspended last October by the AIU for two years from May 14, 2020, will not be able to participate in the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.