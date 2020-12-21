UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Star Alex Morgan To Return Home After Spurs Stint

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:50 PM

US star Alex Morgan to return home after Spurs stint

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :US star Alex Morgan is to leave Tottenham in the New Year to return home, the Women's Super League club announced on Monday.

The forward joined Spurs from Orlando Pride in September in an effort to regain fitness after giving birth to her first child in May.

The 31-year-old played the full 90 minutes for the first time during the 3-1 win over Aston Villa earlier this month, opening the scoring from the penalty spot.

That proved to be her final match for the club after Sunday's trip to defending WSL champions Chelsea was postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus in the Blues camp, before the league entered a winter break.

"We can confirm that Alex Morgan will be returning to the United States in the New Year after the conclusion of the first half of the FA Women's Super League season," said a statement on Tottenham's official website.

Morgan, who made five appearances for the north London club and scored two goals, is expected to re-join Orlando after they retained her rights to play in the National Women's Soccer League.

"I will be forever grateful to the club, my team-mates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family," said the 2012 Olympic champion and two-time World Cup winner.

"From the moment I arrived in London, I realised I was part of a first-class organisation, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love."Tottenham's head of women's football Heather Cowan said: "It has been a pleasure to have Alex with us during this period and the whole squad has taken a lot from working every day with someone at the top of the women's game."

Related Topics

Football World London Orlando United States May September Women Sunday Olympics Family From Top Chelsea Tottenham Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

2 hours ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

3 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

3 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.