US star Dressel wins 50m freestyle for fourth Tokyo gold

Tokyo, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Caeleb Dressel claimed his fourth Tokyo gold and earned the title of world's fastest swimmer Sunday with an Olympic-record 21.07 seconds in the 50m freestyle final.

The American was untouchable in an event he has dominated in recent years, hitting the wall ahead of France's Florent Manaudou (21.55), who won gold at London in 2012 and silver at Rio 2016.

Brazilian Bruno Fratus (21.57) was third.

Dressel had his usual powerful start off the blocks and no one was going to stop him in the one-lap race as he continues to threaten Cesar Cielo's 2009 world record of 20.91.

It was his fourth gold of the Games after winning the 100m butterfly in a new world record, the 100m freestyle and the men's 4x100m relay.

He is expected to suit up again for a crack at a fifth later Sunday in the mixed 4x100m relay final.