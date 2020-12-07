UrduPoint.com
US Star Morgan Opens Account For Spurs In Women's Super League

Mon 07th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

US star Morgan opens account for Spurs in Women's Super League

London, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :US star Alex Morgan scored her first goal for Tottenham in a 3-1 win against Brighton on Sunday -- their first victory in this season's Women's Super League.

Spurs opened the scoring through a Kerys Harrop free-kick and while Inessa Kaagman equalised from the spot, Angela Addison restored the home side's lead before the two-time World Cup winner Morgan sealed the victory from the penalty spot.

New manager Rehanne Skinner said her first game in charge "couldn't have gone better".

"Alex has been building up her time on the pitch over the course of the last couple of months," she said.

"For her, she's getting more and more back to where she would probably want to be." Morgan, 31, who made her Spurs debut last month, had not played for more than a year after giving birth to daughter Charlie in May and working her way back to match fitness.

Matches this weekend also marked the return of fans to Women's Super League games.

Skinner said: "Having them in the ground changes the atmosphere, gives the players a lift as well. It's a really important part of the game to have fans in the ground."

