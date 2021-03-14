UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Alabama May Lift Ban On Yoga In Schools — But 'namaste' Is Forbidden

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 01:40 PM

US state Alabama may lift ban on yoga in schools — but 'namaste' Is forbidden

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :US state of Alabama could soon lift a decades-old ban on yoga in public schools — but the use of chanting, mantras and teaching the word "namaste" would be forbidden, according to American media reports.

The state's House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill that would allow Primary and secondary school systems to decide whether to allow the practice, the reports said.

Yoga was forbidden by the Alabama board of education in 1993 after opposition by conservative groups over its Hindu roots.

Democratic Congressman Jeremy Gray, who sponsored the new legislation, said that some gym teachers had already been teaching yoga in class before they realized it was banned, and others wanted to offer it, particularly during virtual learning amid the pandemic.

In 2016, a Georgia school eliminated the word "namaste" from its yoga class and colouring pages with the symbol of the mandala, a geometric figure representing the universe in Hindu symbolism, to mollify parents offended by the non-Christian forms of expressions.

Groups who argued against the Alabama bill believe it violates the Establishment Clause and the separation of church and state.

Under the bill, the poses taught to students must have exclusively English Names.

Students would also have the option to not participate and instead do a different activity, Gray said.

The bill will now move to the Alabama Senate for consideration.

Related Topics

Senate Education Georgia 2016 Church Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Shakhbout Medical City campaign urges women to get ..

1 hour ago

UAE urges UN Security Council to condemn obstructi ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 14, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

13 hours ago

Kazakh President Orders for Investigation Into Alm ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.