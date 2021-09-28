US State Department 'condemns' NKorea missile launch

Washington, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The US State Department said Monday it "condemns" North Korea's apparent missile launch and urged Pyongyang to engage in dialogue.

"The United States condemns the DPRK's missile launch," the department said in a statement.

"This launch is in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and the international community. We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on them to engage in dialogue."