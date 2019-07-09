US State Dept approves potential $2.2 bn arms sale to Taiwan

Washington, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The US State Department has approved the potential sale to Taiwan of $2.2 billion in arms, including Abrams tanks and Stinger missiles, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Congress has been notified about the possible sale, which would include 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks, some 250 Stinger missiles, related equipment and support, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).