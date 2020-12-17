US states hit Google with new antitrust lawsuit

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Dozens of US states filed a new lawsuit on Google accusing the internet giant of abusing its internet search dominance to eliminate competition.

The suit by antitrust enforcers from 38 US states and territories is in line with, but goes beyond a case filed by the US Justice Department against Google earlier this year.

"Google's anticompetitive actions have protected its general search monopolies and excluded rivals, depriving consumers of the benefits of competitive choices, forestalling innovation, and undermining new entry or expansion," said Colorado attorney general Phil Weiser.

The suit came a day after a group of states led by Texas filed a separate antitrust suit, and asks to be consolidated with the Federal case against Google.