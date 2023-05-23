UrduPoint.com

US States Reach Agreement To Save Dwindling Colorado River

Published May 23, 2023

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Western US states said Monday they have reached an agreement to cut the amount of water they take from the dwindling Colorado River, which is threatened by a quarter of a century of drought and worsening climate conditions.

The plan comes after years of bitter wrangling, with states refusing to give ground even as the watercourse has reached crisis point, threatening to drink water supplies for 40 million people and imperilling electricity generation across the American West.

Under the proposal, the Federal government will pay a reported $1.

2 billion to water districts, Native American Tribes and cities in California, Nevada and Arizona to use less water over the next three years.

The states themselves will also cut their use, though they will not be compensated.

The reductions will reduce the amount of water taken from the once-mighty Colorado by 3 million acre-feet, or about 13 percent of all the water it supplies.

An acre-foot refers to an acre covered in the water a foot deep -- around 326,000 gallons (1.23 million liters) or about half an Olympic-size swimming pool.

