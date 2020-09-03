UrduPoint.com
US States Told Be Ready To Distribute Covid-19 Vaccine By Nov 1: US Media

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:50 AM

US states told be ready to distribute Covid-19 vaccine by Nov 1: US media

Washington, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Trump administration has urged US states to get ready to distribute a potential Covid-19 vaccine by November 1, media reported Wednesday, in the latest sign of the accelerating race to deliver a vaccine by year's end.

"CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities," read a letter from Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

The CDC, "if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by Nov. 1, 2020," two days before the US presidential election, the letter said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

