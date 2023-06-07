US steps up crypto crackdown with Coinbase suit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :In their second major action against a big crypto player in two days, US regulators sued Coinbase on Tuesday, alleging its failure to register as a securities exchange venue exposed investors to risk.

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged that the largest digital Currency trading platform in the United States had made billions of Dollars by "unlawfully facilitating the buying and selling of crypto asset securities." Shares of Coinbase tumbled on news of the lawsuit.

Coinbase slammed the SEC for turning the screws on a market that is still largely unregulated, a criticism that was levied by Binance the day before.

"The SEC's reliance on an enforcement-only approach in the absence of clear rules for the digital asset industry is hurting America's economic competitiveness and companies like Coinbase that have a demonstrated commitment to compliance," said Paul Grewal, general counsel of Coinbase.

At a congressional hearing later Tuesday, Grewal called for "legislation that allows fair rules for the road to be developed transparently" without litigation.

But more than six months after the spectacular failure of crypto exchange giant FTX and its boss Sam Bankman-Fried, Washington is still grappling with how to tighten oversight of a market that has been likened to the "Wild West."