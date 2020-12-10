US stimulus plan helped stave off collapse

Washington, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The $2.2 trillion CARES Act spending package Congress approved in March was credited with preventing a much more severe economic downturn, but economists say more will be needed.

With the law's final provisions set to expire, the White House and lawmakers continue to search for compromise on a successor agreement in the final days of President Donald Trump's administration.

Here are key elements of the historic aid measure: - Cash to Americans - In a bid to get Americans spending again, the bill gave every taxpayer up to $1,200, with an additional $500 to every child.

The benefits were reduced by a variable amount for people making more than $75,000 a year, or $150,000 for couples.

People making more than $99,000 were not eligible.

- Expanded unemployment assistance - Millions of workers lost their jobs during the pandemic, and while about half were rehired, official data show that over 20 million were still receiving some form of unemployment benefit through mid-November, including under the special programs that were part of the CARES Act.

A flat $600 per-week was provided for four months in addition to unemployment assistance jobless workers receive through state programs.

The measure also paid for an extra 13 weeks of unemployment benefits once time-limited state benefits are exhausted.

Meanwhile, a separate program lasting through the end of the year was created to help those unable to work due to the pandemic but not eligible for unemployment benefits, such as people employed in the gig economy like ride-share drivers, and the self-employed.

- For corporations and businesses - The package included huge amounts to rescue American companies, including $377 billion in grants to small businesses to pay workers and rent, $500 billion for loans to larger businesses and states and nearly $600 billion in tax breaks and deferrals.

Slammed by a drop in travel and border closures that have forced them to slash routes, the airline industry received a $50 billion bailout, with another $8 billion given to air freight companies.

Aid to airlines came with a commitment to refrain from any layoffs until last September, and the carriers have since announced tens of thousands of job cuts.

Another $17 billion in loans and guarantees went to "businesses critical to maintaining national security." A portion of that money was expected to go to Boeing, which has been struggling both with the grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft and the hit to air travel brought on by the pandemic, but the aerospace giant opted to raise funds on its own.

- Money for healthcare - The law included $27 billion to pay for research into vaccines and treatments for the virus and another $100 billion to compensate hospitals and healthcare providers for lost revenue or unreimbursed expenses related to the outbreak.

- Student loan payments deferred - Americans often graduate university burdened with debt taken out to pay tuition, and the bill suspended debt payments and interest accrual through September 30. Trump over the summer extended that provision through the end of the year.

The Department of education also received $30.8 billion to support schools and universities, which remain closed in many parts of the country.

- State and local governments - Aid to state and local governments has been a key sticking point in the ongoing negotiations, and the CARES Act provided $150 billion to help authorities that cannot run deficits or quickly borrow funds.

Democrats have warned that without more Federal support, states and municipalities will have to slash spending and layoff key workers like police and firefighters.

- No presidents or lawmakers - The one group barred from getting any of the money is the country's leadership.

The president, vice president, members of Congress, cabinet members and their families are excluded from receiving Treasury loans or investments in businesses they own at least 20 percent of.