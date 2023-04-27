UrduPoint.com

US Stock Exchanges Close Over 1% Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 10:50 AM

US stock exchanges close over 1% lower

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :US stock exchanges closed more than 1% lower Tuesday.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 344 points, or 1.02%, to 33,530. The S&P 500 fell 65 points, or 1.58%, to 4,071.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq decreased 238 points, or 1.98%, to 11,799.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, jumped 11.1% to 18.76.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yield fell 3.3% to 3.4%.

The Dollar index rose 0.5% to 101.89, while the euro remained unchanged at $1.0972 against the greenback.

Precious metals were mixed, with gold rising 0.4% to $1,997 per ounce but silver trimming 0.6% to $25.02.

Oil prices were also mixed, with global benchmark Brent crude rising 0.1% to $80.66 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude falling 2.1% to $77.13.

Related Topics

Dollar Euro Gold Silver Dow Jones

Recent Stories

5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

13 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Independence Day

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prin ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.