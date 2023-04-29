UrduPoint.com

US Stock Exchanges Close Over 1% Lower

Published April 29, 2023

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) ::US stock exchanges closed more than 1% lower Saturday.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 344 points, or 1.02%, to 33,530. The S&P 500 fell 65 points, or 1.58%, to 4,071.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq decreased 238 points, or 1.98%, to 11,799.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, jumped 11.1% to 18.76.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yield fell 3.3% to 3.4%.

The Dollar index rose 0.5% to 101.89, while the euro remained unchanged at $1.0972 against the greenback.

Precious metals were mixed, with gold rising 0.4% to $1,997 per ounce but silver trimming 0.6% to $25.02.

Oil prices were also mixed, with global benchmark Brent crude rising 0.1% to $80.66 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude falling 2.1% to $77.13.

