US stock market closes higher

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The US stock market indices rose, at the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 397.82 points, or 1.18%, to close at 34098.10 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 149.90 points, or 1.36%, to close at 11174.41 points.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index increased by 53.64 points, or 1.36%, to close at 4003.58 points.