US stock market closes higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The US stock market indexes registered an increase at the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 103.60 points, equivalent to 0.30%, to close at 34108.64 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 113.07 points, or 1.01%, to close at 11,256.81 points.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 29.11 points, or 0.73%, to close at 4,019.67 points.