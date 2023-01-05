UrduPoint.com

US Stock Market Closes Higher

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 11:50 AM

US stock market closes higher

New York, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The US stock market indexes recorded an increase at the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 133.40 points, or 0.40%, to close at 33269.77 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 71.78 points, or 0.69%, to close at 10458.76 points.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 28.83 points, or 0.75%, to close at 3,852.97 points.

