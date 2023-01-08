UrduPoint.com

US Stock Market Closes Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2023 | 02:00 PM

US stock market closes higher

New York, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) ::The US stock market indexes rose, at the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 700.53 points, equivalent to 2.13%, to close at 33630.61 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 264.05 points, or 2.56%, to close at 10,569.29 points.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index increased by 86.98 points, or 2.28%, to close at 3,895.08 points.

Related Topics

Poor New York Stock Exchange Market Dow Jones

Recent Stories

DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

7 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Southern Philippine ..

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Southern Philippines

1 hour ago
 17 dead in major road accident in east China

17 dead in major road accident in east China

2 hours ago
 &#039;Once in a century&#039; flood cuts off commu ..

&#039;Once in a century&#039; flood cuts off communities in northwestern Austral ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.