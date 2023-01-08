US stock market closes higher

New York, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) ::The US stock market indexes rose, at the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 700.53 points, equivalent to 2.13%, to close at 33630.61 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 264.05 points, or 2.56%, to close at 10,569.29 points.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index increased by 86.98 points, or 2.28%, to close at 3,895.08 points.