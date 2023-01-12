US stock market closes higher

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The US stock market indexes recorded an increase today, at the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 268.91 points, or 0.80%, to close at 33973.01 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 189.04 points, or 1.76%, to close at 10,931.67 points.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index increased by 50.36 points, or 1.28%, to close at 3969.61 points.