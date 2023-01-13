US stock market closes higher

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The US stock market indexes closed higher yesterday, in the trading session of the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 216.96 points, or 0.64%, to record at 34,189.97 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 69.43 points, or 0.64%, to record at 11001.1 points.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index increased by 13.56 points, or 0.34%, to record 3,983.17 points.