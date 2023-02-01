US stock market closes higher

New York, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The US stock market indexes rose, at the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 368.95 points, or 1.09%, to close at 34086.04 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 190.74 points, or 1.67%, at 11584.55 points.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index increased by 58.83 points, or 1.46%, at 4076.6 points.