US stock market closes higher

New York, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The US stock market indexes recorded an increase at the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 6.92 points, or 0.02%, to close at 34092.96 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 231.77 points, or 2.00%, to close at 11816.32 points.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index increased by 42.61 points, or 1.05%, to close at 4,119.21 points.