US Stock Market Closes Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 09:40 AM

US stock market closes lower

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The US stock market indexes registered a decline after the closing of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 764.13 points to 2.25% to close at 33202.22 points, and the Standard & Poor's 500 index closed down 99.57 points to 2.49% to 3895.75 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index recorded a decline of 360.36 points, to 3.23%, or 10,810.53 points.

