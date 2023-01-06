US stock market closes lower

New York, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :US stock market indexes recorded a decrease yesterday, after the closing of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell, recording 339.75 points, or 1.02% to close at 32,930.02 points, and the "Standard & Poor's 500" index closed down 44.89 points, or 1.17%, to 3,808.08 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index declined by 153.52 points, or 1.47%, or 10,305.24 points.