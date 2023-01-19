UrduPoint.com

US Stock Market Closes Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 09:20 AM

US stock market closes lower

New York, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The US stock market indexes recorded a decline after the closing of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 613.89 points, to 1.81%, to close at 33,296.96 points, and the Standard & Poor's 500 index closed down 62.11 points, to 1.56%, by 3928.86 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index declined by 138.10 points, to 1.24%, or 10,957.01 points.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

