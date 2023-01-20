US stock market closes lower

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The US stock market indexes recorded a decrease today, after the closing of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 252.40 points, or 0.76%, at 33,044.56 points, and the Standard & Poor's 500 index closed down 30.01 points, or 0.76%, at 3,898.85 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index declined at 104.76 points, or 0.96%, or 10,852.27 points.