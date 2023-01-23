US stock market closes lower

UrduPoint.com

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The US stock market indexes recorded a decline after the closing of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 613.89 points, to 1.81%, to close at 33,296.96 points, and the Standard & Poor's 500 index closed down 62.11 points, to 1.56%, by 3928.86 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index declined by 138.10 points, to 1.24%, or 10,957.01 points.

