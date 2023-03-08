US stock market closes lower

New York, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The main stock indexes on Wall Street closed sharply lower at the end of the day's trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 574.98 points, or 1.72%, to record 32,856.46 points.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 62.05 points, or 1.53%, to end trading at 3,986.37 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 145.40 points, or 1.25%, to close at 11,530.33 points.