US stock market closes lower

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The main stock indices on Wall Street closed down at the end of Thursday's trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the trading session down by 543.54 points, or 1.7%, to reach 32254.86 points.

The broader Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 73.69 points, or 1.8%, to 3918.32 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index of technology stocks lost 237.65 points, or 2.15%, to 11338.35 points.