US stock market closes mixed

New York, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :US stock market indexes closed mixed tonight at the end of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Standard & board 500 index closed down 8.12 points, or 0.20%, to 3990.97 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 391.76 points, 1.14%, to 33910.85 points.

While the Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 15.95 points, or 0.14%, to close at 11059.11 points.