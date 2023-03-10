US stock market closes mixed

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The main stock indexes on the US Wall Street Stock Exchange closed mixed at the end of the day's trading.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 5.54 points, or 0.14%, to close at 3,991.91 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 46.67 points, or 0.41%, to record 11,577.10 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the trend and closed down 62.15 points, or 0.19%, to end trading at 32,794.31 points.