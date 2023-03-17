US stock market closes mixed

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) ::The main stock indexes on the US Wall Street Stock Exchange closed mixed at the end of the day's trading.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 26.23 points, or 0.67%, to close at 3,893.06 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 268.87 points, or 0.84%, to record 31,886.53 points.

On the other hand, the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 7.19 points, or 0.06%, to end trading at 11435.33 points.