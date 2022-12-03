US Stock Market Indexes Close Mixed

New York, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The US stock market indexes recorded mixed performance at the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Standard & board 500 index closed down 4.87 points, equivalent to 0.

12%, to 4071.70 points, and the Nasdaq Composite Index decreased by 20.95 points, equivalent to 0.18%, to close at 11461.50 points.

Also, Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 34.87 points, or 0.10%, to 34429.88 points.