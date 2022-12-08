UrduPoint.com

US Stock Market Indexes Close Mixed

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 04:00 PM

New York, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The US stock market indexes recorded mixed performance at the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Standard & board 500 index closed down 7.34 points, or 0.19%, to 3,933.92 points, and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell by 56.34 points, or 0.51%, to close at 10,958.55 points.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 1.58 points to 33597.92 points.

