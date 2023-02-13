UrduPoint.com

U.S Stock Market Opens Saturday Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 08:50 AM

U.S stock market opens Saturday lower

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The US stock market opened lower on Saturday.

The Dow Jones fell 8 points, or 0.02%, to open at 33,690 at 9.51 a.m. EDT (1451GMT). The S&P 500 lost 5 points, or 0.12%, to 4,076.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq decreased 71 points, or 0.6%, to begin the last trading day of the week at 11,720.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, was up 3.2% at 21.

37, while the 10-year US Treasury yield rose 0.14% to 3.688%.

The Dollar index added 0.2% to 103.42, while the euro shed 0.3% to $1.0702 against the greenback.

Precious metals were on the rise, with gold adding 0.1% to $1,863 per ounce and silver increasing 0.7% to $22.13.

Amid reports that Russia will lower oil output, crude prices were up more than 1.4% with global benchmark Brent crude at $85.84 and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude at $79.12 per barrel.

Related Topics

Dollar Russia Oil Euro Gold Silver Market Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title

7 hours ago
 AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for hu ..

AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for human creativity, experts assert ..

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches fifth edition of ‘E ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches fifth edition of ‘Edge of Government’ exhibitio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE’s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM ..

UAE’s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with IMF Managing Direct ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with IMF Managing Director

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Centra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Central African Republic

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.