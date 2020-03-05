UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Add To Gains On Biden's Super Tuesday Showing

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

New York, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Dow shot up more than three percent Wednesday after Joe Biden's strong performance in the Democratic Super Tuesday primaries boosted his chances against leftist Bernie Sanders.

Near 1830 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.2 percent at 26,741.37, a gain of more than 800 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.9 percent to 3,091.40, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 2.8 percent to 8,923.89.

