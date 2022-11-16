U.S. stocks advance amid signs of easing inflation

NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) --:Wall Street's major indexes climbed on Tuesday, following another milder than expected U.S. inflation report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.22 points, or 0.17 percent, to 33,592.92. The S&P 500 increased 34.48 points, or 0.87 percent, to 3,991.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 162.19 points, or 1.45 percent, to 11,358.41.

Nine of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with communication services and technology up 1.78 percent and 1.

24 percent, respectively, outpacing the rest. The materials and the health care groups, however, suffered modest losses.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Tuesday that the country's producer price index (PPI), a measure of wholesale inflation, rose 0.2 percent in October, below the 0.4 percent consensus. On a year-over-year basis, PPI rose 8 percent compared to an 8.4 percent increase in September.

The report came after data released last week showing a smaller-than-expected increase in October U.S. consumer price index.