US stocks close at records, brushing off virus fears

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks hit new records on Wednesday, once again closing higher as investors remained confident that a virus outbreak in China will not imperil the global economy.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a gain of 0.

9 percent at 29,551.42.

The tech-rich Nasdaq also rose 0.9 percent to end at 9,725.96, and the broad-based S&P 500 rose by 0.7 percent to 3,379.45 -- both hitting their third consecutive record close.