US stocks close Friday lower, but indexes post weekly gains

ISTANBUL,April 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :US stocks closed in negative territory on Friday, but indexes managed to post weekly gains.

The Dow Jones fell 143 points, or 0.42%, to finish at 33,886. The S&P 500 shed eight points, or 0.21%, to 4,137.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 42 points, or 0.35%, to end the session at 12,123.

Despite the lower closing, all three indexes managed to post their fourth weekly gain in the last five weeks.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, fell 4.1% to 17.07. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yield rose 1.7% to 3.511%.

The Dollar index added 0.6% to 101.57, while the euro fell 0.4% to $1.0997 against the greenback.

Precious metals were down, with gold losing 1.7% to $2,005 per ounce and silver trimming 1.6% to $25.37.