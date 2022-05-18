UrduPoint.com

U.S. Stocks Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday.

The Dow rose 1.34 percent to 32,654.59, the S&P 500 increased 2.02 percent to 4,088.85, and the Nasdaq rallied 2.76 percent to 11,984.52.

