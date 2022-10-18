- Home
U.S. Stocks Close Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 03:00 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday.
The Dow rose 1.86 percent to 30,185.82, the S&P 500 was up 2.65 percent to 3,677.95, and the Nasdaq rallied 3.43 percent to 10,675.80.
